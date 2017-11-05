LAKEWOOD RANCH – Dick Vitale opened his home to dozens of tennis players from the top colleges.

“Having Dick Vitale here, that’s really cool, he’s so personable and lets us in his house, no one ever does that,” University of Florida Tennis Player, Josie Kuhlman, said.

It’s a relaxing evening during Vitale’s Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic.

“Having them here today with the sponsors and the people involved in the tournament is really a great feeling,” Dick Vitale said.

It’s the eighth year Dickie V has put on the tourney. This year’s women’s champion, Josie Kuhlman, says it’s tough competition.

“You know that’s what we are looking for in the fall is just to get a lot of matches and keep improving, work on our game,” she added.

“This gives them a great opportunity to have a fun couple of days, but also know what it’s all about,” Nick Bollettieri said.

And it’s all about raising money for pediatric cancer research.

“Chase your dreams, chase your goal, do the best you can, and then we are raising money for cancer so that’s always great,” Vitale said.

Only four cents of every dollar raised for cancer research is for pediatric cancer.

“It’s sad what’s going on in the world of cancer, and we need help,” Vitale added.

Proceeds from this tennis tournament helping Vitale reach his 2018 Gala goal of $3.5 million.

“3.5 million… last year was 3.1 million… we have 21.3 million now. I want to get to 25 million by May 12,” Vitale said.

You can always donate to The V Foundation online by visiting www.dickvitaleonline.com.

Lynden Blake is an Auburn University graduate with a degree in journalism. As an aspiring sportscaster she has worked in many media outlets. She’s currently a news and sports reporter for Suncoast News Network in Sarasota, Florida. Previously she interned for Fox Sports Florida where she worked with the production team during Tampa Bay Rays games and freelanced for www.foxsports.com covering the Miami Heat during the 2015 NBA Summer League. She shadowed at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Ga. her last semester in Auburn. Previously, she was a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. and did many television and radio gigs for Sportz Blitz and AHSAA Radio Network. As a Tigerette at Auburn she hosted the nation’s top football prospects on game-day visits and official visits during the off season. She has always had passion for sports as she was a three-sport athlete in high school playing softball and basketball and cheering for Benjamin Russell High School.