LAKEWOOD RANCH – Dick Vitale opened his home to dozens of tennis players from the top colleges.

“Having Dick Vitale here, that’s really cool, he’s so personable and lets us in his house, no one ever does that,” University of Florida Tennis Player, Josie Kuhlman, said.

It’s a relaxing evening during Vitale’s Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic.

“Having them here today with the sponsors and the people involved in the tournament is really a great feeling,” Dick Vitale said.

It’s the eighth year Dickie V has put on the tourney. This year’s women’s champion, Josie Kuhlman, says it’s tough competition.

“You know that’s what we are looking for in the fall is just to get a lot of matches and keep improving, work on our game,” she added.

Having a great time tonight w/ the players and coaches from @DickieV’s Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic! Raising money 4 @TheVFoundation ! pic.twitter.com/Ln86CGNeYG — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) November 4, 2017

“This gives them a great opportunity to have a fun couple of days, but also know what it’s all about,” Nick Bollettieri said.

And it’s all about raising money for pediatric cancer research.

“Chase your dreams, chase your goal, do the best you can, and then we are raising money for cancer so that’s always great,” Vitale said.

.@DickieV coaching these college tennis stars in the game of life. We will have the story at 5 on @SNNTV #WeekendEdition pic.twitter.com/Zt0E5dQcRC — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) November 5, 2017

Only four cents of every dollar raised for cancer research is for pediatric cancer.

“It’s sad what’s going on in the world of cancer, and we need help,” Vitale added.

Proceeds from this tennis tournament helping Vitale reach his 2018 Gala goal of $3.5 million.

“3.5 million… last year was 3.1 million… we have 21.3 million now. I want to get to 25 million by May 12,” Vitale said.

You can always donate to The V Foundation online by visiting www.dickvitaleonline.com.