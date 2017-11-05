SARASOTA – The clocks aren’t the only thing you should change when Daylight Savings ended this weekend.

The Sarasota Fire Department encourages Suncoast residents to change the batteries in their smoke detectors. Nearly 70% of household fire deaths are a result from inoperative smoke alarms.

“It’s recommended that you check your smoke detector batteries and replace them every six months,” said FF/EMT Frank Alessio.

After you change your clocks Sarasota County Fire Department encourages you to do something else…Tune in tonight for more ⏰ @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/SMn65UIe5A — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) November 5, 2017

Households should have one smoke detector in every bedroom, installed away from windows and doorways.

“There are some smoke detectors that have batteries installed within them that you can’t change out that stay up to maybe ten years until the smoke detector itself needs to be replaced but make sure you’re still checking those,” Alessio said.