SARASOTA – Middle school is a tough time for many kids, and throwing bullies into the mix makes it even harder. Brookside Middle School is trying to stop the bullying before it even starts.

Eleven-year-old Kevin Widgins is a student there and says he’ been bullied before.

“Some people say, ‘Kevin, why are you so short? Are you like, a kindergartener?'” Widgins said.

Those are the kind of comments Sarasota P.D. School Resource Officer Todd Perna wants to stop.

“This is KAB club; this is Kids Against Bullying at Brookside Middle School,” Perna said.

It’s a program he started three years ago.

“We’ve grown from seven kids to 16, to over 60 kids,” Perna said.

The club educates kids on bullying and what to do if they witness it.

“I had a student come up to me and ask me if there was something we could do in school to combat bullying because she was a victim of bullying,” Perna said.

KAB, or Kids Against Bullying,is trying to stop bullying before it even starts. pic.twitter.com/0rmvhZckA0 — Hallie Peilet (@HalliePeiletSNN) November 5, 2017

Specifically she was a victim of cyberbullying through social media. Apps like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat seem harmless, but when used the wrong way, can be hurtful.

“Here at Brookside, since we started this club, it’s decreased immensely,” Perna said.

He estimates an 80% decrease of written reports of bullying.

“It would go through guidance, it would go through the specific procedures of the school board, and then if it reached the point where it could become criminal or something in that nature, it would come to my desk,” Perna said.

Those incidents are becoming less and less frequent thanks to students like Widgins, who aren’t afraid to do the right thing.

“I wanna stand up for all those short people, like some of my friends, and I wanna stop people from going up to them hitting them like, ‘Give me your lunch money’ type stuff,” Widgins said.

Kids like Brookside Middle School's Kevin Widgins are standing up to bullying. Find out how on @SNNTV at 5:00. pic.twitter.com/7Bfe4SHmVg — Hallie Peilet (@HalliePeiletSNN) November 5, 2017

“These are middle school kids, and they have more heart than most adults I know,” Perna said.