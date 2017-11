HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY – A Bradenton motorcyclist is killed in Hillsborough County after colliding with a boat being towed by another vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports it happened Saturday, November 4, at 11:10 A.M. at U.S. 41 and Old U.S. 41.

Fifty-five-year-old motorcyclist Frederick Grayson was killed after failing to slow down behind the truck as it made a u-turn. Grayson was not wearing a helmet. No other injuries were reported.