NewsSports 2017 FSAA playoff brackets released By SNN Newsroom - November 5, 2017 54 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Dick Vitale hosts athletes for his Intercollegiate Clay Court Classic News DeSoto County High School football coach accused of battery News Brookside Middle School stands up to bullying News Check your smoke detectors News Medieval Fair comes to Sarasota SUNCOAST – The 2017 FSAA playoff brackets were released this weekend. See how your favorite teams ended up as the 2017 high school football season comes to a close.