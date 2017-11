SARASOTA COUNTY – A Port Charlotte man is charged with careless driving after failing to stop for traffic.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports it happened Friday, November 3, on I–75 near mile marker 181.

Twenty-seven-year-old Michael Henning’s pickup truck overturned after crashing into an SUV driven by 63-year-old Janet Bell.

Bell was Bayflited to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.