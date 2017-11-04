MANATEE COUNTY – Suncoast businesses and organizations come together for homeless and potentially homeless veterans, non-veterans, and their families.

The 19th annual Manatee ‘Stand Down’ provides the tools for stability and independence. Over 200 volunteers provide clothing, health screenings, food, and veteran services.

“Homelessness is not a trait. It’s something that has happened to people it can happen to anybody. It happens to people you would never think of and not looking at people who are homeless with a stigma but looking at them with ‘this has happened to them how can we work together to help,” said Adell Erozer, Executive Director of Turning Points.

The Manatee County Stand Down event, a hub for homeless residents and veterans to receive services helping to get back on their feet @snntv pic.twitter.com/ykUx6HF5VW — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) November 4, 2017

Sarasota County hosts another ‘Stand Down’ event in April.