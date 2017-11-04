ST. PETERSBURG – Sarasota students traveled to St. Petersburg Saturday, November 4, to restore the final resting place of their school founder, Emma E. Booker.

Time leaves its mark on the final resting place of Emma E Booker.

“All the trees and the brush that were growing, it just didn’t stop and nobody came out here,” said Vanessa Gray, President of Lincoln Cemetery Society.

A pioneer educator for children of color, Booker founded Sarasota’s first school for black students. Students and staff from Booker elementary, middle and high spent Saturday morning cleaning up the landscape around Booker’s grave site.

Students from all 3 Booker schools are cleaning up Emma E Booker's grave site at Lincoln Cemetery in St. Pete. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/HiXk2JF7At — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) November 4, 2017

“Why not take out a Saturday it’s a good cause, you shouldn’t not do it. I feel like it’s just something you should do,” said Maicy Powell. She’s a junior at Booker High School.

Lincoln Cemetery is a resting place for African Americans dating back to a time when they could not be buried in the same place as white.

“It’s so sad because there’s like civil war veterans here and people who have made such an impact and it looks like this, It’s heartbreaking to kind of see which is why it’s so important that we come here and clean it up a little bit,” said Powell.

Emma E Booker is buried next to her husband and after hours of cleaning their names are finally visible. @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/k79cymTypO — Nadine Young (@_NadineYoung) November 4, 2017

Among broken graves and overgrown trees, students work tirelessly to transform the deteriorating cemetery.

“It has not only been forgotten but it has not been maintained because of that and I am hoping collectively we can make a difference,” said Dr. Rachel Shelley, Principal of Booker High School.

“Unfortunately, that is a part of African American history a lot of what we do goes unnoticed, and its really important for us as African American females that we are representing for our community and for Booker,” said Powell.

Gravestones once buried are back on display.

“To make sure people who have come before us can you know rest properly and make sure they are remembered.”