MANATEE COUNTY – What do dogs and veterans have in common? A mutually comforting relationship.

On Saturday, November 4, Florida Dog Guides and local canine businesses celebrated a powerful bond. Their Dogs Assisting Veterans In Distress or D.A.V.I.D program was created after assisting their first veteran named David.

The program aids veterans suffering from PTSD and hearing impairment.

“We actually train the people, we don’t train the dogs. Unfortunately we can’t make the dogs lives as long as we do so by training the person, when they’ve got to get that second dog all they need is a refresher course because they’ve already been through it with their first dog,” said Robin Waltz.

The program works with animals donated from The Humane Society and Bishop Animal Shelter.