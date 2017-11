MANATEE COUNTY – An Ellenton man is killed and two children escape injury in a vehicle crash Friday, November 3.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the accident happened on I-75 near mile marker 216 at around 9:12 P.M. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Schroer collided with an SUV driven by 46-year-old Thomas Baker. Baker was killed in the accident.

Two children, ages seven and ten, in the SUV were not injured. Charges are pending.