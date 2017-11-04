MANATEE – Suncoast residents walk to honor victims of drunk driving Saturday, November 4.

The Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Manasota hosted ‘Walk Like MADD,’ a 5k gathering victims, all with a story to tell. Ten local DUI victims released butterflies symbolizing a loved one.

Doug and Kim Marler walk for their daughter, killed by a drunk driver almost two years ago.

“It was a pretty emotional ride on the way over here. Seeing the law enforcement presence here is amazing,” said Doug, “We’ve connected with other families here and everyone’s taking their pictures with each other and telling their stories and everyone’s in the same boat here.”

Suncoast residents are walking in honor of those affected by drunk driving at the M.A.D.D. walk this morning. More at 5 @snntv pic.twitter.com/O87RgYzsAs — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) November 4, 2017

The Manasota organization has already raised more than $19,000.