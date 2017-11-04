MANATEE COUNTY – Days before America Recycles Day, Keep Manatee Beautiful hosts their annual Sandblast.

The event kicked off with Team Sandtastic debuting an 80-ton masterpiece. Nine Manatee County school and youth organizations had five hours to build free-form or wildlife sand structures in a 15-by-15 foot lot.

Debbie Snow and her students are back to defend their title from last year. She says, “We come up with plans at school in our art club and do sketches and do some research and go from there. We’re doing ‘The Three Little Pigs’ and a great group of my high school students are working on it. Some experienced, some not. But they learn how to do it once we get out here.”

.@ManateeBeautiFL holds their annual Sandblast. Schools and youth organizations battle it out for the best sand sculptures 🏖More tonight! pic.twitter.com/H3miv5LhlE — Jennifer Kveglis (@JkveglisSNN) November 4, 2017

Proceeds from the friendly competition go to Keep Manatee Beautiful’s clean-up projects like Trash Trackers and Graffiti Hurts.