NewsSarasota Up For Adoption: Marilyn Monroe, Katty & Izzy By SNN Newsroom - November 4, 2017 7 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Ellenton man killed, two children escape injury, in vehicle accident Manatee Pittsburgh Pirates unveil 50th anniversary logo News Venice woman injured in vehicle collision Charlotte Port Charlotte motorcyclist collides with curb, injured News Deputies facing judge for disobeying Bybee court order SARASOTA – Meet Marilyn Monroe, Katty & Izzy on this week’s Up For Adoption.