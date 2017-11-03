SARASOTA- Sarasota Police Department Detectives are asking witnesses of an April fight and stabbing to come forward.

SPD says 18 year old Jose Lozada-Alvarez, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with permanent serious bodily injury after a fight and stabbing April 15th.

It happened at Bombon Restaurant Bar & Lounge.

The victim suffered permanent injury.

Detectives and the State Attorney’s Office have been working on the case and believe there are more witnesses who have additional information, but have not come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department or Crimestoppers.