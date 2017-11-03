SARASOTA- Siesta Key star Garret Miller auctioned his car off for thousands and now the community can get involved helping him raise more money for the non-profit ‘Blaze of Hope’ this weekend.

Garrett and other Siesta Key stars will be taking over the Old School Bar and Grill Saturday night, raising money for families with terminally ill children.

It’s a family friendly event with raffles, give-a-ways, and food all up for grabs from seven to nine.

Blaze of Hope founder and president, Lisa Moore, started the non-profit after so many people helped her pay her bills, while she was in the hospital with her late son, Blaze.