SARASOTA COUNTY- Over the course of her career, a woman will earn about 80% of what her male counterparts will earn, a State College of Florida Panel looked at the issue locally and nationwide and gave advice to students about how they can help improve the gap.

Often times the gender wage gap starts in the college classroom. Economics Professor Kristen Zaborski says nationally, women tend to major in lower-paying career paths like social work and teaching.

“I don’t want to burst their bubble” Zaborski said. “Because if they find something they’re really passionate about then I do want to be very encouraging to them, but I do want to be honest and open and say this is what it is.”

Once women graduate, the first salary negotiation is important. Director of Human Resources at the SKY family YMCA Stephanie Deiter says women often don’t negotiate as hard as men for fear they will seem “pushy.”

“It’s important to let young women understand that it’s ok to talk about salary,” Dieter said. “And it’s ok to negotiate and that there is not going to be the perception that you’re too assertive. I think we need to understand and recognize our value, and what our value brings to the table.”

Employment Law Attorney Christine Sensenig says employers can help prevent a gap by mentoring employees based on talent and potential.

“So instead of automatically assuming because someone is female,” Sensenig said. “Or because someone is older, or because someone is a different race or national origin then you, but give them an opportunity based on what they showed you they can do, so you can then develop that talent, and grow from within.”

Labor and Employment Attorney Jennifer Fowler-Hermes says employers can also do annual company reviews to see if there are any issues.

“Evaluating their strengths and weaknesses,” Fowler-Hermes said. “Their background, their length of employment, their education, and making sure that if they have a gap, they don’t immediately do a stark change, but start moving in the right direction.”

Panelists also encouraged women to talk to one another and men in your companies about what your making to help identify if there is a gap.