SARASOTA- The UF/IFAS is planting agricultural awareness on the Suncoast.

This month, their One Seed program introduces a seed library to their extension office at Twin Lakes Park.

“Community garden members have been able to exchange seeds informally at their sheds and whatnot. At the garden areas and this is a more formal way to do that and it opens it up to a much wider audience,” said Stacy Spriggs, Gardens Program Coordinator.

A site for gardeners to pay it forward and donate unwanted seeds.

Spriggs said, “It prevents waste so instead of throwing away those 200 extra radish seeds, and them going to the landfill it’s a way to share with other members of the community so that they can benefit from it.”

Logging your experience and picking up new seeds you might not have tried before. From pre-packaged seeds to seeds from your garden’s vegetables.

Robert Kluson says growers can take more than just seeds away from the library.

“It’s definitely intended to have people learn about not only the seeds but also who gave them,” Kluson said.

Promoting a healthier lifestyle. “Once you take the time to plant a seed in the ground and you have the patience to take care of that plant for a couple months until it’s finally fruiting then you’re much more likely to eat those vegetables,” said Spriggs.

Saving money along the way. “It’s a way to improve accessibility for some people who are financially challenged it is also offering a way for those people to be able to afford to grow different varieties of foods,” Spriggs said.

From herbs to flower seeds.

The seed library is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays at their extension office at 6700 Clark Road.