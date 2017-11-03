(NBC News) President Trump departed Washington for to Asia Friday. His planned ten-day visit will be his first trip to the continent as Commander in Chief.

The trip comes as the U.S. is trying to cool tensions with North Korea. After trading names and insults with leader Kim Jung Un, the president will now look to surrounding countries for help in getting North Korea under control.

The president will be visiting five countries in ten days, including China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines.

“I think we’re going to have great success, we’ll be talking about trade, we’ll be talking about obviously North Korea,” said President Trump.

He hopes talks with North Korean ally, China, will help reel in the rogue regime.

“And if we don’t solve it, it’s not gonna be very pleasant for them, it’s not gonna be very pleasant I guess for anybody,” said the president.

