SARASOTA COUNTY-A pedestrian was struck and killed while walking across Proctor Road this morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Joshua Ian Ellery of Sarasota was driving a Kia Optima east on Proctor Road around 10 a.m.

65 year–old David martin Campbell was walking south across all four lanes of Proctor Road, and walked directly into the path of the Kia.

The car struck Campbell, and he died.

Ellery, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.