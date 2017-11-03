MANATEE COUNTY- Seconds can mean the difference between life and death. Manatee County Public safety officials announced a new mobile app where citizens can become lifesavers.

Its called PulsePoint. Its a new free mobile app residents can download, alerting them of a sudden cardiac arrest in their area.

“Having a community that’s educated, knowing what to do, who to call in the event of an emergency and making certain they are trained,” said Brian Gorski,Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue Chief.

If someone in a public area calls 911 the call will be dispatched and an alert will be sent to any Pulse Point App user within a quarter mile radius of the call.

“Not only is it going to help them locate the person that needs cardiac compression but it also identifies where the closest external defibrillator is, which is a way to convert the heart into a sinus rhythm,” said Gorski.

Citizens can help increase the survival rates of cardiac arrest victims.

“Push hard and push fast and that’s done by locking your arms together and pushing straight down on that individual’s chest, in the right location,” Sean Dwyer,District Chief Manatee County EMS.

The app will also gives step by step instructions on how to do CPR.

Ordinary citizens can become lifesavers.”We have a higher geriatric population than some other communities to our north. Its more benefit for us to get out in front of this quicker than others might be,” said Dwyer.

Emergency responders are also asking Manatee County business owners who have automatic external defibrillators to upload the information on the county’s website, so they can be located in an emergency.