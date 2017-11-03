MANATEE COUNTY-If you’re suffering losses from hurricane Irma, don’t lose hope FEMA is here to help.

The federal agency opened its doors Friday in Bradenton to give Manatee County residents relief whether it’s temporary housing or aid for structural damage.

The service acts as a safety net for people or businesses with little to no insurance to cover costs for losses.

The U.S. Small Business Administration was there to give low interest federal disaster loans for homeowners, renters, and businesses.

Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Small Business Administration, Courtney Smith says she enjoys getting people back on their feet.

“It really reminds me of how blessed I am. As well to even come here and just be a blessing to other people because some of them lost everything. And they don’t know where to start how to begin rebuilding their lives. Some have lost homes and addition to businesses.”

The Disaster Relief Center will be open till 7 tonight at the CV Walton Racquet Center Area at GT Bray Park and for the rest of their hours are Saturday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and Monday 9 a.m.-7 p.m.