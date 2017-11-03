SARASOTA- Two Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies will be facing a judge next week for disobeying a court order during the trial of former Deputy Frank Bybee.

According to the Herald Tribune…

Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Felix and Deputy Chris Butler will appear before Judge Donald H. Mason to “show cause” why they should not be held in contempt for violating the judge’s order on witness sequestration, according to documents filed with the court this week.

The Herald Tribune story from the weekend stated Felix was still under oath when he left the stand Oct. 4th, but that night he watched a squad car video known as “Watchguard” with Butler.

The video recorded candid conversations the two deputies, and others, had outside the home of Bybee’s accuser.

As both men were witnesses, they were under a court order that forbade them from discussing the case.

The next day, Felix resumed his appearance on the stand and his testimony was immediately followed by Butler, who testified using handwritten notes that he had made while watching the video with Felix.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kaitlyn Perez said in an email that both deputies have been placed on administrative leave and an internal affairs investigation has begun.

Frank Bybee was found guilty of 18 felonies including kidnapping, exploitation of the elderly, three computer crimes and eight counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information.