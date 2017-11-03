SARASOTA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds, where organizers are preparing for the annual Sarasota Medieval Fair.

The event features dozens of time-period shows, including jousting, along with food such as turkey legs. There are also chances for visitors to win prizes.

The Sarasota Medieval Fair is open for the next three weekends.

Artistic director Dean Bowden talks about the fair highlights. Catch “Feel Good Friday,” weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.