SARASOTA- The teen making headlines accused of posting a social media threat spoke exclusively with SNN.

The Sarasota County’s Sheriff’s office says, 15-year-old Rey is charge with a felony for making threats to kill or do bodily injury, by using the social media app Snapchat.

We are not showing his face or revealing his full name because he’s a minor and he hasn’t been found guilty of the charged by the court.

Authorities say, the teen posted a photo of himself and what looked like a real rifle in a Snap with the caption “school gunna be lit tomorrow.”

Rey says on Halloween night while dressed up like Tony Montana from Scarface on Snapchat, someone else took a screen shot of his post and added the caption to frame him.

Rey tells us, he is under house arrest until November 22nd.