SARASOTA- The teen making headlines accused of posting a social media threat spoke exclusively with SNN.

The Sarasota County’s Sheriff’s office says, 15-year-old Rey is charge with a felony for making threats to kill or do bodily injury, by using the social media app Snapchat.

We are not showing his face or revealing his full name because he’s a minor and he hasn’t been found guilty of the charged by the court.

Authorities say, the teen posted a photo of himself and what looked like a real rifle in a Snap with the caption “school gunna be lit tomorrow.”

Rey says on Halloween night while dressed up like Tony Montana from Scarface on Snapchat, someone else took a screen shot of his post and added the caption to frame him.

Rey tells us, he is under house arrest until November 22nd.

SHARE
Previous articleDump truck and car collide sending one to the hospital
Next articleFriday Football Fever Game of the Week – Palmetto Tigers vs Charlotte Fightin’ Tarpons
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.