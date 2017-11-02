SARASOTA COUNTY- School Board Members in Florida make anywhere from $25,000 to $45,000 per year, but one Sarasota County School Board Member wants to change that so they work on a volunteer basis.

Sarasota School Board Member Eric Robinson’s proposal to the Constitutional Revision Commission would eliminate salaries for School Board Members. Robinson says it will encourage people to run for the right reasons.

“To understand that we’re there for student achievement,” Robinson said. “That we’re not there to fight with the state legislature, we’re not there for political theatre, we’re not there for ideology, and we’re there for one reason, to improve student achievement.”

Robinson says other states have proven success with volunteer school boards.

“Of the top 10 ranked schools by education weekly,” Robinson said. “None of them have paid school board members. Of the top 20, one does and it pays them less than 10 thousand dollars.”

Currently, Sarasota School Board Members are paid around $40 thousand dollars a year.

“Not only do I get a salary,” Robinson said. “This is almost embarrassing, I get a pension, I get dental, health, vision, and my pension is double what a teacher gets. It’s almost embarrassing.”

Robinson doesn’t think the lack of salary will discourage people from running. He says across the county volunteer boards get more applications then people who run for the school board.

“Planning commission for Sarasota County prime example,” Robinson said. “We have six or seven people apply, and that probably takes more time then the school board and yet it’s unpaid.”

The proposal still has a long way to go. 22 of 37 constitutional revision commissions members need to approve it, and then the decision would go on the ballot where it would need the approval of 60% of voters.

“I realize that it’s a huge uphill battle to actually change the Florida Constitution, but I think I’m up for it.”

The Constitution Revision Commission meets every 20 years to submit proposals for voters to decide on.