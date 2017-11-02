MANATEE COUNTY- The largest and one of a kind historic tree at the De Soto National Memorial will soon be removed.

The gumbo limbo tree also known as a witness tree has been at the De Soto National Memorial for more than 80 years.

“To be honest with you were not sure how it’s still standing,” Nathan Souder,Superintendent of De Soto National Memorial.

At a height of 45 feet and circumference of 195 inches it is the national championship for its species

“ It started like a lot of these other trees around me, it started not big but as it grew, there were weddings under it, really had and attachments to it cause of beauty and grander,” said Souder.

But it’s been fighting to stay alive. Even with cabling to stabilize it the gumbo limbo tree was no match for Hurricane Irma.

“ This tree as well as several other trees had a disease already that was hollowing them out. Its hallowed out and the cracks are so big that it could call at any moment in time, So really those latest cracks by Hurricane Irma is what triggered all of this.” said Souder.

Caylr Mason has been coming to the park for 7 years and says the tree will be missed .

I think the thing I will miss the most is the reactions from the new visitors who come to see it for the first time,” said Mason.

She came to say goodbye.

we’ve watched it suffer through the last few years and each year there was a little more hope that it would be salvaged. But it’s part of life, the whole cycle of life and there are many others here and one of them will take over as being the biggest.”

The removal of the tree Is scheduled For November 6th and 7th.

On November 8th, park officials will be handing out branches from the tree to people in the park.