MANATEE- A man was arrested Wednesday after authorities found pounds of marijuana and related drugs at a home.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says, Detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 55-hundred block of River Sound Terrace at about 7:30 p.m. and arrested 34 year old Thomas Dilandro.

They found about 4 pounds of marijuana, 83 vials of THC oil, and 961 grams of THC “wax.”

The Sheriff’s Office says the total street value of the narcotics is about $200,000.

Dilandro was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church.

He remains in the Manatee County Jail.