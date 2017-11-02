MANATEE COUNTY – You would think after last week’s dramatic victory over Port Charlotte, the Fightin’ Tarpons would be postseason bound, well, think again!

“We have to win or we’re out. Hopefully we go up and play as well as we did last Friday,” Charlotte Head Coach Binky Waldrop said.

Palmetto’s in a similar situation despite currently projected in the playoffs.

“Our motto this year is finish. That’s the way the kids are approaching it. They want to finish strong this week, get the in to the playoffs which the kids have been hungry for,” Palmetto Head Coach Dave Marino said.

The Tarpons and Tigers know what’s on the line. And Charlotte knows what to expect from that stingy Palmetto defense.

“They’re always tough on defense. They have physical kids that will come up and hit you,” Waldrop said.

“Well we’ve been watching a lot of film on them. We know they like to blitz a lot and this o–line just needs to keep trucking,” Charlotte Offensive Guard Alexander Villarreal said.

Coach Binky Waldrop’s boys will have their hands full as well with Palmetto’s sophomore phenom, Lajohntay Wester, who’s been effective in his increased workload.

“He’s a very quick kid. He had a couple big plays last week for them. So, we have to be sound defensively, people have to be where they’re supposed to be and we got to tackle,” Waldrop said.

“I always go out there with a lot of confidence and try to be a leader. It don’t matter if I’m a sophomore or not. I just try to be a leader to the team,” Palmetto Quarterback/Wide Receiver Lajohntay Wester said.

The deeper story here is the seniors. For a Palmetto squad who’s been clawing at a chance for a playoff berth, this is their moment.

“I’m just trying to have fun and win. Honestly try to win for our seniors and make the playoffs to go as far as we can,” Palmetto Outside Linebacker Brandon Waiters said.

And for the Charlotte seniors who were two wins away from a state title last year, this is about redemption.

“Keep working hard. We have a chance. There’s always a chance for us because we’re a great football team,” Villarreal said.