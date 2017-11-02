SARASOTA COUNTY-An accident resulting in a trauma alert sends one person to the hospital.

Sarasota County Fire Department says received a call just before 12:30 Thursday on Wendell Kent road in Sarasota.

The accident involved a car and a dump truck while the Sarasota County Fire department, Florida Highway Patrol and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

The driver of the car was a male, and he was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The accident is still an ongoing investigation.