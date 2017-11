BRADENTON – The Braden River Band of Pirates takes a journey through the human emotions in a show called The Human Experience.

SNN’s Marco La Manno introduces us to the marching band and their halftime show, in your Friday Football Fever Band of the Week.

You can catch the Braden River Marching Band at the Marching MPA this Saturday at Lakewood Ranch High School, where they will perform with many of our other local schools’ musicians. The assessment will be from 2 – 6pm.