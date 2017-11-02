MANATEE COUNTY-The Bradenton Police Department has added new set of eyes to help them fight against crime, and they are doing it with a little bit of style.

They unveiled a new armored surveillance truck Thursday.

The art design on the truck depicts the history of the Bradenton Police Department.

The vehicle has high tech cameras and state of the art devices to track any suspicious activity.

Get this. The police department bought the truck for a dollar through a program provided by Brinks Armored Trucks.

Assistant Chief of Police with the Bradenton Police department Josh Kramer says the truck will make an appearance in the community where it is needed the most.

“What we’ll do is take to a neighborhood where there is an issue be it drug dealing or a lot of other type of activities that neighbors basically say or officers identified as being a problem.”

Kramer says when the truck is dropped off it will be there for a few days.

The next destination for the truck will be on 13th Street West in Bradenton.