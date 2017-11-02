SARASOTA- A Hillsborough man is arrested Thursday after being linked to the suspicious death of his girlfriend who was found dead inside a van in Sarasota.

34 year old, Michael Clark is charged with second degree-murder after intentionally setting a car on fire with his girlfriend inside.

It happened around 6 AM on October 15th, when a witness reported a car fire on I-75 S in Osprey.

SCSO deputies arrived to the scene to find 34 year old, Kristen Kelley dead inside of Clark’s 2012 Chrysler Town and Country.

Clark was found outside of the vehicle.

“He told us he didn’t know how he got to Sarasota County how his girlfriend ended up in the back of the car or how the fire started,” said Captain John Walsh.

Investigators discovered a gas can inside the van and a lighter nearby.

But an autopsy confirms that Clark beat Kelley to death prior to the fire.

Walsh said, “Today’s date, we ended up executing an arrest warrant and a search warrant at his residence in Hillsborough County with the assistance and we arrested him on several charges including murder, arson, tampering, and a possession of cocaine.”

This wasn’t the first incident; on September 30th, Clark was charged with aggravated assault after holding a knife to Kelley’s neck.

“This was probably over the past several weeks brewing to this incident,” Walsh said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s report says they have three children and have lived together on and off for 18 years.

“We want to bring some closure to the family of Kristen. We think that they deserve to know specifically why this man has been in their lives for so long,” Walsh said. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Clark remains in custody of the Hillsborough County Jail.