SARASOTA- The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged a Riverview High School Student after he made a violent threat on Snapchat.

The Sheriff’s Office says, Deputies were first advised of the possible threat Tuesday night when the student posted a photo of an apparent gun with the text “school gunna be lit tomorrow.”

Deputies and detectives immediately responded to the student’s home where they interviewed him and determined the weapon was an airsoft gun.

Detectives charged the 15 year old with a single felony count of threats to kill or do bodily injury.

This is the second snapchat threat at a Sarasota County School in the last week. This is the second incident involving Riverview High on October 19th, a 17 year old allegedly showed a gun to students on a school bus and was arrested.