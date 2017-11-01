BRADENTON-For the past 11 months, Manatee County worked at scheduling what would be the biggest drill simulation of a terrorist attack at Lecom Park.

More than 220 first responders from 20 different agencies represented, worked together in a drill they were not allowed to prepare.

They wanted to see how they would respond when all the agencies are on board, all working on an impromptu scenario.

The drill scenario is about Two bad guys showed up in a truck with a chemical compound and one suspect had explosives strapped on.

Mike Bloski, hazardous materials captain says, civilians can also plan ahead on what to do if they are caught in a terrorist attack situation.

“You need to have a plan on where you are meeting your loved ones, as they get away from this event,” explains Bloski.

It was the first time, so many agencies came together to participate in this large scale simulation and it lasted until 1 pm.