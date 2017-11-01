MANATEE- According to the EPA, more than one trillion plastic bags are used each year and only 5% get recycled. But a Suncoast group is hoping to change that.

“Our mission is to make Florida the greenest state in the United States,” said Mary Tamez.

Michael and Mary Tamez are “Updating the Sunshine State” giving the environment a voice.

Changing the way we think about waste by creating a petition to ban plastic bags and Styrofoam in Florida.

‘We want to collect 100,000 signatures so that we can bring it to the governor,”Mary said.

According to the EPA, an unrecycled plastic bag takes more than 450 years to decompose.

“We have wind storms and rain storms and a lot of those plastic bags get out of garbage cans, out of dumpsters and that’s how they end up in our dumpsters…in our estuaries and in our mangroves,” said Michael Tamez.

One solution: Reusable shopping bags.

Styrofoam never decomposes..harming more than just the environment.

“Styrofoam is a little bit more difficult because it’s super cheap and it’s why you go to any restaurant in Sarasota. Most of the time you’re going to get a styrofoam box,” Michael said, “The problem with that is styrofoam is a petro-chemical product therefore it has styrene and benzene and these chemicals are actually leeched in the food especially when you put hot food in them.”

A call-to-action for restaurant owners to explore new alternatives. And for consumers to be aware of their receptacles.

Michael said, “It’s not a matter of climate change, it’s not a matter of global warming. It’s a matter of we all live in an share the same planet and we really need to contribute in a more positive and healthy way looking forward to our future generations.

Sign the PETITION.

