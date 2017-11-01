SARASOTA COUNTY- Sarasota County is one of the first in the state issuing Florida’s New, more secure driver’s licenses.

The new licenses are being issued to anyone getting a new driver’s license, a renewal, or replacement. But, old ID’s are still valid through their expiration date. The ID’s are Real ID compliant to meet federal standards, and include almost double the fraud protection measures compared to the previous design.

“There is now Ultra violet ink used on the Driver’s license so under a UV or a black light both a ghost image of the customer and information will now appear on that license,” Assistant Tax Collector Sherri Smith said. “There’s a gold look through window that now appears in the lower right-hand corners. There’s a 1D barcode a 2D barcode and now even redundant information on the back of the license.”

The new design also incorporates optional designations for lifetime fishing and hunting licenses, veterans, organ donation, hard of hearing, and developmentally disabled.