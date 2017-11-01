CHARLOTTE- A warrant search of a Charlotte County home yesterday led to the arrests of a mother and her two adult daughters on various drug charges.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says, deputies arrested 46 year old Christine Gonyea, and her daughters,

23 year-old Jessica Williams, and 24 year-old Amanda Willis.

When the warrant was served at the home on Gladis Avenue in Port Charlotte , Williams was inside with two small children, investigators say four pain pills were found in her shoe and a syringe in her bra while in bed with the children.

A search of Gonyea’s bedroom revealed 31 pain pills inside a purse, as well other traces of illegal drugs.

Willis was charged for sale and delivery of oxycodone.

The mother and daughters were taken to the Charlotte County Jail without incident.