SARASOTA – The Asolo Rep. is closing in on two weeks until its premiere of Evita. So, are the cast and crew ready?

When it comes to Evita, one word comes to Director & Choreographer Josh Rhodes’ mind – ‘more.’

“Bring more to the stage, more passion, more talent, more artistry,” Rhodes said.

If the lighting, sound system and costume changes don’t give you goosebumps, Rhodes says the talent will.

“Everyday I sit in that room, and I watch the talent,” Rhodes said. “I’m in tears; I laugh.”

Talent like Ana Isabelle, who is playing the lead role of Eva “Evita” Peron, but turns the praise back to Rhodes.

“Josh is doing an amazing job with the choreography, so I think this ‘Evita’ will dance a little bit more than the usual,” Isabelle said.

She said there aren’t many roles that fit her like that of “Evita.”

“I’m honored to play Evita, and I think I’m gonna add the spice of a Latina – the vulnerability of a woman that was born and raised in Puerto Rico,” Isabelle said.

Isabelle says she truly has walked a few miles in Eva Peron’s shoes.

“I come from a family that is not a rich family, so I understand what it is to come from, not the slums, but come from the bottom and just fight for what I want,” Isabelle said.

“Everybody will remember when they were in the theatre watching Ana Isabelle singing ‘Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,'” Rhodes said.

Isabelle says it’s a team effort, though, and the cast is one to admire.

“The cast are amazing, wonderful people,” Isabelle said. “Beautiful human beings.”

“We keep surprising ourselves at how far we can take this,” Rhodes said.

The show has previews starting Nov. 14, and runs through Dec. 30.