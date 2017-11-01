MANATEE COUNTY- One man is arrested after he is accused of attempting to rob people at gun point Halloween night.

A Bradenton neighborhood had more than trick-or-treaters Halloween night.

“You know you hear somebody screaming, he just tried to rob me with a gun.”

The Manatee County Sheriff’s office says 23 year old Ryan Richardson went on a crime spree inside the Fair Lane Acres community. A witness does not wish to be identified for safety reasons.

“Kind of panicky, you don’t really know what to do. I called 911, told them what he looked like, what he was riding, he was riding a bicycle.”

The Sheriff’s Office says Richardson rode his bike to multiple areas inside the 55 and older community demanding money and pointing his gun at four people before stopping at a Halloween Party at the corner of 51 Avenue Plaza West.

“He asked them to give them all their money, they thought it was a joke and they told him to put the fake gun away and at that point he fired into the crowd, there were sheriff’s everywhere and helicopters on every street.”

Richardson was seen leaving the area on his bike, holding the gun, until he crashed his bike, then took off running. He is charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and aggravated assault.

No one was injured and Richardson remains in the Manatee County Jail without bond.