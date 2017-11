The suspected terrorist Sayfullo Saipov has been arrested in regards to the attack in New York City that left eight people killed and a dozen’s more injured. Saipov allegedly rented pickup truck and deliberately drove down a bike path in lower Manhattan mowing down several people before crashing into a school bus.

Officials said it is the deadliest terrorist attack —in New York City since 9/11.

