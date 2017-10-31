BRADENTON- The family of the 6-year-old female victim is speaking out about the ice cream man’s arrest.

66-year-old Bernardo Salinas is charged with capital sexual battery against a minor.

17-year-old Joey Senat says he was shocked at what his youngest sister told the family Sunday night involving a man known in the neighborhood as the ice cream man.

The report states, Salinas separated the little girl from her 8-year-old brother when they were buying ice cream from him, somehow she ended up locked in his residence alone and that’s when the alleged assault took place.

The victim resides in the same neighborhood as the suspect.

Joey says he went to go look for his sister not knowing she was in danger shortly after his mom gave her money to go buy ice cream.

“She gave my sister five dollars to get ice cream, when I went to go find her, the door was already locked,” says Joey.

Manatee County Sheriff’s is worried there might be more victims out there because Salina’s been selling ice cream around the neighborhood for many years.

Manatee County Sheriff’s office advice’s parents to be extra vigilant tonight while your kids are trick-o-treating and don’t let them out of sight.

SHARE
Previous articleBradenton man shot in the face
Next articleSuncoast doctor tricks and treats
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
http://www.snntv.com
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida with a Bachelors in Mass Communications and minors in News Editorial and Telecommunication Production. Krystel is trilingual- fluent in Spanish, English and French (and picked up some Portuguese while studying abroad in Brazil). Krystel started her career in print journalism. She was a correspondent for the St. Pete Times Newspaper, staff writer for Focus Magazine, and head reporter and photographer for South Tampa community news publication. In 2011, she made the switch from print to broadcast journalism. She has since worked as a photojournalist for Fox 35 in Orlando, and also as a photojournalist/multimedia journalist for ABC action news in Tampa. Although she was born in Tampa, Krystel moved to New Port Beach, California within a few months. She then spent 8 years in Lima, Peru before moving to Miami, Florida. While living in Peru, Krystel danced at the National School of Ballet and sang in a choir. Her passion for ballet led Krystel to figure skating in 2015. Her other hobbies include: skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, and traveling.