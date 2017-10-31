BRADENTON- The family of the 6-year-old female victim is speaking out about the ice cream man’s arrest.

66-year-old Bernardo Salinas is charged with capital sexual battery against a minor.

17-year-old Joey Senat says he was shocked at what his youngest sister told the family Sunday night involving a man known in the neighborhood as the ice cream man.

The report states, Salinas separated the little girl from her 8-year-old brother when they were buying ice cream from him, somehow she ended up locked in his residence alone and that’s when the alleged assault took place.

The victim resides in the same neighborhood as the suspect.

Joey says he went to go look for his sister not knowing she was in danger shortly after his mom gave her money to go buy ice cream.

“She gave my sister five dollars to get ice cream, when I went to go find her, the door was already locked,” says Joey.

Manatee County Sheriff’s is worried there might be more victims out there because Salina’s been selling ice cream around the neighborhood for many years.

Manatee County Sheriff’s office advice’s parents to be extra vigilant tonight while your kids are trick-o-treating and don’t let them out of sight.