SARASOTA COUNTY-The Suncoast does not mess around when it comes to celebrating Halloween.

It’s the ninth annual fright night on St. Armand’s circle.

Residents and visitors were dressed to the max in their costumes as they filled the circle Tuesday night.

The Sarasota High School Drama Department produced a performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” zombie style.

Roman emperor Michael Richer says he impressed with fright night and there is always room for improvement.

“I believe if more people hear about it this could be an amazing event here where everybody really shows off the costume. Then maybe if they do something like giving out prizes for the most detailed most authentic that would be amazing. So I’d like to see more.”

Fright Night will return again next year.