SARASOTA – Halloween on the Suncoast is typically marked by costumes and trick-or-treaters, but what about ghosts?

“It is hauntingly beautiful, but the city does hold its secrets. So take a deep breath, and let me tell you some stories,” Sarafina Herself said.

She’s the “Ghost Host” of the Downtown Sarasota Ghost Tour, featuring the old hauntings and hi-jinks of the downtown area. It starts and ends at Sarasota’s famous Gator Club.

“In fact, Gator Club is one of the most haunted buildings in downtown. It’s the oldest on Main St.,” Ghost Tour Producer Laura Daniel Gale said.

From Gator Club to Five Points Park to the Opera House, you never know where a spooky spirit may be.

“We talk about history of the old buildings and the spirits that reside in them,” Herself said.

“I love stories about downtown, and I love the history of downtown, so we knew we had to wrap in some ghosty hauntings with it,” Gale said.

The tour covers everything from Sarasota’s circus days to the bootlegging era to the city’s founding fathers.

“It ties in something really supernatural and delightful about our town,” Gale said.

“I get to met some really fun people, and they share their stories,” Herself said. “I like to scare them a little. That’s fun too!”

They haven’t scared anybody off the tour yet, but they’re trying.

“Everyone believes in ghosts,” Gale said.

The tours continue through mid-November. For more info, visit their website.