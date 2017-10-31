MANATEE- The death of an 85-year-old man last week is being treated as a hit-and-run crash,

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Asuncion Ramirez was found injured at about 10 a.m. last Friday in the 5400 block of 14th Street West. He was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he died.

An autopsy was performed and Ramirez’s injuries were consistent with a hit-and-run crash.

There was no evidence at the scene and witnesses did not see a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the manatee county sheriff’s office