SARASOTA- A Sarasota woman feels she’s been ripped off after hiring a contractor to remove a tree and receives a hefty bill.

Jocelyn Sterling didn’t expect to find a massive tree on her home after Hurricane Irma.“The neighbor’s giant tree had fallen on my house, knocking the chimney onto the air conditioning unit, crushing it and making a hole in my roof,” said Sterling.

Anxious and desperate Sterling took matters into her own hands, hired Lamb Tree Care. But admits to forgetting one important question.

“I did not ask him what his fee was.”

She received a bill for $16,900 for the crane removal of one large tree. Lamb Tree Care says this price is less than what others would charge. The owner was willing to speak to me on the phone but did not want to be identified.

“I know exactly what we have to charge on this stuff because we have to make money too, we have to pay out money.The amount of equipment that it had, how many guys, and basically the dangers of the job, there’s a lot goes into it.”

Gulf Coast Legal Services Attorney James Alex Kushner says a written agreement prevents ambiguity.

“Even if it’s not a full 12 page lawyer vetted contract, even if it’s something very simple and straight forward with three sentences handwritten on a piece of paper it sets the parameters for what the agreement is and what both sides are agreeing to do,” said Kushner.

Kushner says, always get an estimate, have a written agreement and be aware of the legal protection you have. These three steps can save you a lot a lot of stress and money.