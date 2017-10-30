SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with authorities in Manatee County to identify attacked who shot 29-year-old Jamal Edwards of Parrish at a Baby Shower Saturday Night on Caicos Court in Sarasota.

Edwards was outside of the home when he was approached by two suspects, and ran as the suspects began shooting at him. He remains at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, his condition is unknown.

Friday night, Edwards was at “The Hall” Nightclub in Palmetto when a large fight started in the parking lot.

Based on preliminary evidence, Detectives believe Edwards was targeted because of his involvement in the fight.

Detectives are looking for two male suspects, seen wearing black hoodies, masks and jeans. One of the suspects is believed to be about 5’11”, but there is no further description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section of the Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4317.