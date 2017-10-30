SARASOTA – A Suncoast police chief traveled to the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference where she accepted two international awards

“I’m very honored to share with you the two awards that the Police Department received this past week,” says Chief of Police, Bernadette DiPino.

The first was for their police volunteer program and the second was a leadership award for human and civil rights for the Homeless Outreach Team, who stood by Chief DiPino’s side Monday morning.

“Captain Kevin Stiff, Joe Paulzac and myself were able to do a teaching session during the IACP Conference where we shared our Homeless Outreach Program.”

Congratulations to @ChiefDiPino on all of her accomplishments! 😀 more at 5 @SNNTV https://t.co/kgZ6SVygEv — Hallie Peilet (@HalliePeiletSNN) October 30, 2017

Chief DiPino’s work with the IACP didn’t start just last week. She already was on their board of directors.

“I helped develop teaching from women’s leadership classes to sexual assaults committed by police officers and how to prevent those things from happening.”

The IACP provided an international set of standards and policies that police from all over the world can share.

“So it’s a great way to showcase what we do, but also to see what other chiefs do and be successful in their communities.”

Which is why DiPino hopes she can be part of this organization indefinitely. She just announced at the conference that she is a candidate for the 4th V.P. When she’s elected, she has the chance each year to move up a spot in rank and eventually become the president of the IACP.

“It’s a lot of hard work but I really feel a calling to do it to serve the community of law enforcement chiefs through out the world.”

She said though there are several countries at the conference, it doesn’t feel that way.

“Law enforcement is all united on keeping their community safe, sharing their best practices, and we all share a lot of the same problems.”