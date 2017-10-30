MANATEE COUNTY – A shooting sends one man to the hospital after being shot in the face.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports two or three suspects approached a car in the 600 block of 33rd Avenue Drive East in Bradenton.

Witnesses say the suspects shouted, “Give us everything you got!” The victim told the suspects they didn’t have anything.

One of the suspects fired two shots into the vehicle striking the victim in the left shoulder and the right eye.

The suspects fled and the victim rushed to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.