MANATEE COUNTY -A man is arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a six–year old girl.

Manatee County deputies responded to the 1100 block of 59th Avenue Circle East in Bradenton at 2 P.M. Sunday, October 29.

According to deputies, Bernardo Salinas sold ice cream to the girl and allegedly sexually assaulted her in his home.

Neighbor Samuel Adams says he’s bought ice cream from Salinas before and didn’t expect this kind of behavior from him. Now the arrest has changed his perspective.

“Now that the kid in my own neighborhood got like that it makes me actually kind of paranoid for the other kids who play outside until like maybe six or seven.”

Anyone one with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941–747–3011.