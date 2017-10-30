BRADENTON- The Bradenton Police Department is giving away hundreds of Halloween costumes.

The Department announced it received more than 500 costumes from support the Troops Inc. in Wesley Chapel.

They’re sized for children ages 12 months to 4-T.

They are available tonight until midnight and Tuesday from 7 a.m. To 5 p.m. at the BPD headquarters at 100 10th Street West.

The costumes are first-come, first-serve, with a limit of two per family.

If children come to the headquarters the limit is one per child.